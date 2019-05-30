HSBC targets growth in Singapore as hub for Asia expansion

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) plans to increase its Asia retail wealth management staff by about 300 by the end of this year, with the European lender focusing on Singapore as it also seeks to expand its presence in core markets of Hong Kong and China, Reuters reports.

As part of its plans to build up its Asia wealth business, HSBC also intends to bolster its insurance distribution and product offerings in Hong Kong, China, and Singapore this year, said Kevin Martin, HSBC's Asia Pacific head of retail banking and wealth management.

HSBC's retail banking and wealth management division serves clients with less than $5M of investable assets, while those with more than that are served by the bank's private banking unit.

It's looking to attract both onshore as well as offshore clients, with a large number of wealthy individuals in China, India, and other Southeast Asian nations looking for wealth management services in Singapore, Martin said.