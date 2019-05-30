Acadia Healthcare to explore possible sale of UK operations

In its investor presentation detailing its strategy to boost shareholder value, Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) says it plans to explore strategic alternatives for its UK operations, including a potential sale.

Its business there consists of 370 behavioral facilities with 8,800 beds across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Total revenues in 2018 were ~$1.1B. Total value of properties is ~$1.7B.

In the U.S., it plans to implement an operational improvement initiative that could save $20M - 25M over the next two years.

2019 guidance: Non-GAAP EBITDA: $610M - 630M; cash flow before expansion capital expenditures: $285M - 325M.