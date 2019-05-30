U.S. Steel, Nucor downgraded at Deutsche Bank

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) -1.7% pre-market after Deutsche Bank downgrades shares to Sell from Hold with an $11 price target, slashed from $20.

DB says the company longer term still has margins below some peers in its forecasts, and has committed to large scale projects that once started will be hard to back out of.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) -1.5% after the firm downgrades shares to Hold from Buy with a $53 price target, cut from $65, saying the steelmaker's fundamentals are "deteriorating."

DB analyst Chris Terry says he made the rating changes after reviewing his firm's pricing forecasts; even though steel names have been under pressure, Terry is cautious over the near term for the Steel and Service Centers sub-sector and sees more value in precious metals.

ETF: SLX