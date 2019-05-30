Champion Iron secures C$185M refinancing, acquires remaining stake in Bloom Lake

Champion Iron (OTCPK:CHPRF) concluded an agreement with la Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (or CDPQ) for a preferred share offering of C$185M plus a commitment of $200M credit facility with Scotiabank and Societe Generale;

The company also acquired the remaining 36.8% interest in the Bloom Lake iron ore project for C$211M

The reserve has mineral reserves of ~ 411.7M tonnes, with an average iron content of 30%; average annual production of concentrate is 7.4M tonnes, with over a 21-year expected mine life span.

