Goldman upgrades Citi to buy on revenue growth, low sensitivity to rates

Citigroup (NYSE:C) rises 2.1% after Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Ramsden upgrades the bank to buy from neutral, saying that the "market is overly pessimistic on Citigroup's revenue growth inflection, targeted expense savings, and outlook for credit costs given the improvement in the risk profile of their international loan book."

Notes that Citi has the lowest sensitivity to "both short-end rate movements and to the long end of the curve" in Goldman's coverage.

Furthermore, Citi's global and Asia presence positions it to benefit from potential shift in trade flows if trade tensions intensify further, he wrote.

Quant rating Neutral; Sell-side average rating Outperform (14 Buy, 10 Outperform, 3 Hold, 1 Underperform); SA average rating of Neutral (2 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 2 Neutral, 3 Bearish).