KFC is thinking vegan too

KFC (NYSE:YUM) confirms it will test plant-based meat products if consumer response to companies like Impossible Foods (IMPSBL) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) remains positive.

KFC U.S. President Kevin Hochman says he has made appointments with some of the "big guys" to test the waters and figure out what plant-based meat product options are available in the U.S.

Within the chicken sector, Chick-fil-A is already exploring vegan menu options and Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is anticipated to make some sort of vegan announcement this year after backing out of Beyond Meat as an investor.

Catching a lot of notice in the restaurant sector, Burger King (NYSE:QSR) saw a significant traffic bounce at locations selling its Impossible Whopper and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is discussing plant-based burgers internally without yet revealing its direction.