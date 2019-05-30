Gazprom reports Q1 profit jumps 44%

Russia’s state-owned Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY +2.3% ) reported Q1 net profit increased by 44% Y/Y to RUB535.9bn ($8.2B), on higher gas prices offset by lower gas export volumes.

Volume of sold gas declined 13% and average prices rose 12% in US dollar terms.”

Sales increased by 7%, to RUB 2,291.8B mainly due to an increase in sales of gas to Europe and other countries and sales of crude oil & gas condensate and refined products.

Overall this year, Gazprom expects to keep gas exports to Europe and Turkey at last year’s level, exported 201.9bn cubic meters to the region last year

