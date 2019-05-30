Stocks rebound as Treasurys cool off

Stocks open with respectable gains as the recent rapid drop in bond yields stabilizes; Dow +0.2% , S&P +0.5% and Nasdaq +0.6% .

Investors will continue to watch the U.S.-China trade dispute, as a senior Chinese diplomat called U.S. action "naked economic terrorism" and China reportedly has halted soy purchases from the U.S.

European bourses also are rebounding, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC both +0.4% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.5% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite both closed -0.3% .

In the U.S., information technology ( +0.7% ), consumer staples ( +0.6% ), and real estate ( +0.6% ) lead the early S&P 500 sector standings while energy ( -0.1% ) and communication services ( -0.1% ) are the only groups currently in the red.

The Commerce Department reports U.S. GDP rose at a 3.1% annual rate in Q1.

U.S. Treasury prices have cooled off a bit, pushing the two-year yield 2 bps higher to 2.10% and the 10-year yield up by 3 bps to 2.26%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 98.24.