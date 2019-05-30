Harris, L3 commence exchange offers, consent solicitations

In connection with the anticipated combination of Harris (HRS +0.4% ) and L3 Technologies (LLL +0.3% ), Harris has commenced offers to eligible holders to exchange any and all outstanding notes issued by L3 for up to $3.35B aggregate principal amount of new notes issued by Harris and cash.

In conjunction with the exchange Offers, L3 is soliciting consents to adopt certain proposed amendments to each of the indentures governing the Existing L3 Notes to eliminate certain of the covenants, restrictive provisions, events of default and subsidiary guarantee provisions from such indentures.

