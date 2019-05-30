More on XPEL Technologies Q1 results

Xpel Technologies (OTC:XPLT) reports Q1 revenue decrease of 1.6% Y/Y to $24.73M.

There was 36% Y/Y growth in US region; also a strong growth in United Kingdom and Asia Pacific.

Gross margin increased 300 bps to 33%; the increase was related to an improved mix of increased sales to higher margin customers.

Operating margin declined 96 bps to 10.07% & EBIDTA margin declined 102 bps to 11.32%.

Cash and equivalents were $4.37M (+10.4% Q/Q).

Pending SEC Registration and Nasdaq listing remains on track.

“As we move through 2019 we’re focused on continuing gross margin improvement, broadening our international presence, enhancing XPEL’s global brand recognition, furthering our channel acquisition strategy and expanding our non-automotive product portfolio.” said Ryan Pape, President and CEO of XPEL.

