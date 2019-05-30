First C200 microturbine heading to India

The order secured by Brio Energy Pvt., Capstone Turbine's (CPST +2% ) exclusive distributor in India, marks the first C200 Signature Series microturbine order for the country’s growing oil and gas operations.

"India is a newly developing market for Capstone and has the potential to become a significant part of our double-digit revenue growth plan and would contribute to our revenue diversification initiative. This initiative yielded positive results in fiscal 2019, where we sold to 63 different distributors in 41 different countries," said CEO Darren Jamison.