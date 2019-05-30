Revamp of $4T MBS market set to start June 3

As Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC +0.4% ) and Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA -0.3% ) prepare to launch a new combined security that ends the distinction between bonds issued by the two government-sponsored enterprises, an argument brews over whether the move to unify a $4.4T pile of agency MBS currently split between the two companies will increase liquidity and help keep mortgage costs down or not.

Whether the initiative succeeds depends on the degree to which MBS traders will embrace the uniform securities as the standard.

The new rules allow market participants to deliver loans backed by either Fannie, Freddie, or both when they settle trades in the to-be-announced market, the most liquid part of the MBS universe and second only to Treasuries in daily volume.

Trading in the mortgage bonds that Fannie guarantees is much higher than those guaranteed by Freddie due to FNMA's larger market share and different eligibility standards. Due to that discrepancy, Freddie has paid a subsidy to mortgage originators to push for market share.

“To some extent June 3 will be a bit analogous to Y2K, you don’t know if everything will be successful until after the fact,” said Jay Bacow, head of Morgan Stanley’s MBS research team.

Though the Federal Housing Finance Agency contends that the change will allow more of Freddie's profits to sweep into the U.S. Treasury since Freddie won't need to offer lenders a subsidy, critics say the change may inadvertently raise borrowing costs for homebuyers instead of lowering them.

Another issue may emerge if prepayment speeds between Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac pools diverge. To prevent that, the FHFA will release quarterly prepayment monitoring reports and has created conditional prepayment rate bands that Fannie and Freddie pools must fall within to be considered in alignment.

“There really shouldn’t be -- in our view -- any dramatic impacts unless there’s an imbalance due to liquidity,” said Neil Aggarwal, head of trading and deputy CIO at Semper Capital, which specializes in MBS and structured credit.

