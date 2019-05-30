Credit Suisse warns on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is down another 2.44% on a day when most of its food peers are showing modest gains.

Kraft fell into the spotlight today at Credit Suisse, with the firm dropping its price target to $26 amid rising uncertainty.

Credit Suisse warns that investors have "no visibility" into whether the SEC is satisfied with Kraft's response, whether its accounting firm PwC will sign off on the financials or whether the company has put in place sufficient controls to restore confidence in its financial reporting.

"Bigger picture, we fear that the dramatic reduction in Kraft Heinz’ headcount after its merger (approx. -28%) may have played a role in the breakdown of internal controls. When a company loses institutional knowledge in highly complex areas of the business, the consequences can be severe," writes the CS analyst team.