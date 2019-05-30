Dollar stores gain steam after earnings

Dollar Tree (DLTR +5.4%) came roaring back from a premarket loss after management said on the earnings conference call that the retailer has a plan to mitigate tariff risk.
Dollar Tree also confirmed plans laid out earlier this year to add freezer space at about 400 Family Dollar stores so that the chain could sell alcohol at a total of 1K locations.
Within the dollar/discounter sector, Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is up 2.88% and Dollar General (DG +7.4%) added to its premarket gain to print a new 52-week high. Close cousin Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) is 2.49% higher.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox