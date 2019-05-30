Canadian Solar tops Q1 estimates, issues upside Q2 guidance

Canadian Solar (CSIQ +6% ) surges after reporting a narrower than expected Q1 loss and raising Q2 revenue guidance above consensus.

Q1 solar module shipments totaled 1,575 MW, below 1,951 MW shipped during Q4 2018 but ahead of guidance of 1.3-1.4 GW; Q1 gross margin was 22.2% vs. 28.3% in Q4 2018 but better than guidance of 16%-18%.

CSIQ says the sequential declines were due primarily to the previously disclosed acceleration of certain high profit project sales into 2018 from 2019, an enterprise resource planning system upgrade which caused five days of work stoppage at several facilities, and the anticipated lower production and sales volumes due to the Chinese New Year holiday.

CSIQ issues upside guidance for Q2, seeing revenues of $970M-$1B vs. $840M analyst consensus estimate and total solar module shipments of 1.95-2.05 GW.

The company also named Yan Zhuang as acting CEO while current CEO Shawn Qu takes a medical leave of absence.