More on Graham's Q4 results; provides FY20 guidance

Graham (GHM +1% ) reported Q4 sales growth of 6.6% Y/Y to $23.64M, driven by increases in sales to the chemical/petrochemical and refining industries.

Q4 Orders were $21.6M, driven by the refining and chemical/petrochemical industries in North America

Q4 Gross margin decline by 210 bps to 20.3%; operating margin was -24.7%, compared to 3.3% last year; and adj. operating margin declined by 70 bps to 2.6%.

Adj. EBITDA was $1.4M (flat), and margin declined by 50 bps to 5.8%.

SG&A expenses was $4.12M (-1.2% Y/Y); and as percentage of sales 17.4% down by 137 bps.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $7.92M, compared to $8.51M a year ago.

Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $15.02M as of March 31, 2019.

Backlog was at $132M; FY19 book-to-bill ratio was 1.1x

FY20 Guidance: Revenue $95M to $100M; Gross margin 23% -24%; SG&A expense $17M to $18M; and Effective tax rate ~20%.