HSBC may cut hundreds of investment banking jobs - Bloomberg

HSBC Holdings (HSBC -0.6% ) may eliminate at least 500 jobs within its global banking and markets unit, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the plan.

Cuts are expected to begin as early as mid-June and will occur over the year, they said.

They're part of wider job cuts across HSBC under its "Project Oak" program and comes after CEO John Flint criticized his most senior manages in March for missing cost targets, people with knowledge of the matter have said.

Even though it seeks to prune some areas, the bank is expanding in others. For example, it's planning on increasing staff at its Asia retail wealth management unit with a specific focus on Singapore.