Verizon -2.1% as UBS downgrades with difficult comps ahead

UBS has cut Verizon (VZ -2.1% ) to Neutral from Buy, noting that the wireless business isn't likely to see growth accelerate.

The company's well-positioned as a "defensive investment," with low single digit core growth and sustainable yield, analyst John Hodulik says. But "with valuation back in-line with historical levels and more difficult comps ahead, we see a more balanced risk-reward skew.” (h/t Bloomberg)

He has a price target of $59, implying 3.6% upside from a current $56.97.

Verizon currently has a sell-side average rating of Outperform, Seeking Alpha Authors' average rating of Bullish, and Quant Rating of Neutral.