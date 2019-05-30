Lynas OK to continue running Malaysian rare earths plant, PM says

Malaysian Prime Minister Mohamad says Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF) will be allowed to keep operating its rare earths processing plant in the country, ending months of uncertainty over the future of the company's $800M plant.
"We will allow Lynas to carry on because otherwise we are going to lose a very big investment from Australia," Mahathir says.
Lynas shares are pulling back after surging to five-year highs over the potential disruption to global supply chains if China withhold its rare earth supplies in its trade dispute with the U.S.
