New digital bank aims to serve innovation economy

A new digital bank aimed at serving entrepreneurs and venture capitalists recently raised $116M from investors including T. Rowe Price (TROW +0.6% ) funds, Patriot Financial Partners, Endeavour Capital Advisors, and FJ Capital Management.

Hamilton Lane (HLNE -4.1% ) also invested on behalf of New York State Common Retirement Fund.

Grasshopper Bank becomes the first bank chartered by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in the Northeast in more than 10 years and the ninth bank to receive a charter since the 2008 financial crisis.

"With the approval of our national charter, Grasshopper is poised to deliver banking services custom-designed for today's entrepreneurial companies and their venture capital backers," said Judith Erwin, CEO of Grasshopper Bank.

The latest capital raise followed a seed round offering in which it raised $15M in connection with organizing the bank.

ETFs: IPAY, FINX