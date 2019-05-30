30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate drops below 4%

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.99% for the week ending May 30, 2019, the first time it has dipped below 4% since January 2018, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

Compares with 4.06% in the previous week and 4.56% at this time last year.

“While economic data points to continued strength, financial sentiment is weakening with the spread between the 10-year and the 3-month Treasury bill narrowing as fears of the impact of the trade war with China grow," said Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater.

15-year FRM averages 3.46% vs. 3.51% in the prior week and 4.06% at this time a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averages 3.60% vs. 3.68% in the previous week and 3.80% a year ago.

ETFs: MORL, REM, XHB, ITB, MORT, DMO, PKB, TSI, PGZ, JLS, NAIL, CMBS, FMY, HOML, JMT, LMBS, MBSD, HOMZ