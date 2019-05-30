Huya +1.8% as BofAML starts at Buy

Huya (NYSE:HUYA) is 1.8% higher today after an initiation at Buy by BofA Merrill Lynch.

The live-streaming company is a leader in a "booming" market for esports, the firm says -- a go-to for game fans and hosts in China. Analyst Lei Zhang estimates compound annual growth at 40% over the 2018-2021 time period.

The firm has a price target of $26, implying 21% upside.

Huya currently has a sell-side average rating of Outperform, Seeking Alpha Authors' average rating of Very Bullish, and Quant Rating of Bearish.