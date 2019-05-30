Salesforce bans its tech in some gun sales

Salesforce (CRM +1.7% ) has a new policy that bans retail customers from using its tech in the sales of a range of firearms, including semiautomatic weapons and gun parts like "multi-burst trigger devices."

The change pops up in the company's amended acceptable-use policy.

Gun-selling retailer Camping World (NYSE:CWH) is a major Salesforce customer that an analyst estimates spends over $1M a year on CRM's e-commerce software. Switching to a competitor could cost Camping World double that amount.

Salesforce doesn't name specific customers in its policy change only that the rules apply to existing customers once the current contracts expire and to any new customer.