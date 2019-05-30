Gannett, New Media jump on report of merger talks

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) has held merger talks with Gatehouse Media (NYSE:NEWM) -- a deal that would combine the country's two biggest newspaper groups, The Wall Street Journal reports.
GCI has jumped 4.9%; NEWM is up 3.1%.
Gannett has also discussed deals with others, including Tribune Publishing (TPCO +6.9%) and McClatchy (MNI +2.9%), according to the report.
Gatehouse parent New Media Investment Group is worth about $524M while Gannett has a market cap of about $879M.
Gannett recently prevailed in a proxy contest with MNG/Digital First, backed by hedge fund Alden.
