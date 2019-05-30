Gannett, New Media jump on report of merger talks

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) has held merger talks with Gatehouse Media (NYSE:NEWM) -- a deal that would combine the country's two biggest newspaper groups, The Wall Street Journal reports.

GCI has jumped 4.9% ; NEWM is up 3.1% .

Gannett has also discussed deals with others, including Tribune Publishing (TPCO +6.9% ) and McClatchy (MNI +2.9% ), according to the report.

Gatehouse parent New Media Investment Group is worth about $524M while Gannett has a market cap of about $879M.

Gannett recently prevailed in a proxy contest with MNG/Digital First, backed by hedge fund Alden.