China places U.S. soybean buying on hold - Bloomberg

China has halted purchases of U.S. soybeans, as the government replaces the U.S. with supplies from Brazil amid escalating trade tensions, Bloomberg reports.

State grain buyers have not received orders to continue with goodwill buying and do not expect any purchases given the lack of agreement in trade talks, although China currently has no plans to cancel previous purchases of U.S. soybeans, according to the report.

Soybean futures in Chicago slumped to a 10-year low earlier this month as tensions peaked but recently have rebounded following heavy rains in the U.S. Midwest.

ETFs: DBA, SOYB, RJA, DAG, JJA, OTC:AGA, FUD, UAG, USAG, AGF, TAGS, OTC:ADZ