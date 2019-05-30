Stock rebound falters

Stocks stumble, erasing much of their early gains, as Treasury yields edge down and the energy sector drags on the market.
The Nasdaq, up 0.3%, had risen as much as 0.6% in early trading, while the S&P 500's gain pares to +0.2% from 0.6%.
The Dow, up less than 0.1%, erased most of its earlier 0.4% gain.
Among S&P 500 sectors, real estate (+0.8%), information technology (+0.6%), and consumer discretionary (+0.5%) are the strongest performers, while energy (-0.9%) and financials (-0.1%) are the weakest.
Crude oil slides 1.1% to $58.19 per barrel; gold gains 0.5% to $1,292.10 per ounce.
10-year Treasury yield slips 1 basis point to 2.251%.
