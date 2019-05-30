More on EnerSys Q4 results

EnerSys (ENS -0.7% ) reported Q4 sales growth of 16.6% Y/Y to $796.6M.

Sales by segments: Americas $507.8M (+33.5% Y/Y), EMEA $228.3M (+0.3% Y/Y); and Asia $60.5M (-19.2% Y/Y).

EnerSys owned Alpha, the contribution of the acquisition was $162.5M to net sales and $(1.3)M to net earnings.

Q4 Gross margin improved by 90 bps to 25.4%; and operating margin declined by 552 bps to 4.4%.

Net cash from operating YTD $197.9M, compared to $211M a year ago.

Company has cash and cash equivalents of $299.2M as of March 31, 2019.

