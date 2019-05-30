Exxon sees increasing likelihood of Australia LNG imports

Australia is the world's biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas, but Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.8% ) says imports now appear "highly realistic" as the country seeks to fill a looming gas shortage.

As recently as a year ago, many thought importing LNG to Australia would be irrational, but shortages are expected as soon as 2022, and five import proposals now are on the table, including one from XOM.

"Given the nature of growth in demand and where the outlook for supply is, at least for a period LNG import terminals look highly realistic," says Nathan Fay, XOM's new chairman for Australia.

XOM and partner BHP are the dominant suppliers into Australia's southeastern gas market, and imports would be complementary to further development of offshore fields in the Gippsland Basin, Fay says.