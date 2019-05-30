Wolfe boosts CBS, 'excited' by Viacom merger talk

Wolfe Research has upgraded CBS (CBS +3.2% ) to Outperform in reaction to reports that the network is set to start merger talks in earnest with Viacom (VIA +7.1% , VIAB +5.3% ) in June.

Analyst Marci Ryvicker is "truly excited" and says the third time might be the charm for the two formerly merged companies. She's rating both Outperform and sees an 85% chance of the tie-up going through.

She's lifted her price target on CBS to $65 from $59, now implying 35% upside.

CBS currently has a sell-side average rating of Outperform, Seeking Alpha Authors' average rating of Bullish, and Quant Rating of Neutral.

Similarly, Viacom currently has a sell-side average rating of Outperform, Seeking Alpha Authors' average rating of Bullish, and Quant Rating of Neutral.