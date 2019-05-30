Icahn sues Occidental Petroleum, opposes Anadarko deal

Carl Icahn may seek to call a special meeting to remove and replace Occidental Petroleum (OXY -0.7% ) board members, according to a lawsuit filed over the company's agreement buy Anadarko Petroleum.

Icahn, who has built a $6.6B stake in OXY, calls OXY's $38B deal to purchase Anadarko "fundamentally misguided and hugely overpriced," the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit seeks to review documents that detail the sale of OXY preferred shares to Berkshire Hathaway and information on the agreed sale of Anadarko's Africa assets to Total.