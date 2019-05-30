Google Maps adds popular menu items

Google (GOOG,GOOGL) Maps adds a "dish-covery" feature that recommends a restaurant's most popular menu items in the overview tab with a more in-depth list available in the menu tab.

The recommendations are powered by a machine learning algorithm and reviews provided by Maps users.

Maps can also translate menus written in other languages.

The new dish recommendation feature launches in Google Maps for Android today and will come to iOS in the coming months.

In other Google news, the tech giant and its partners announce that the 5,600-mile long INDIGO subsea cable between Sydney/Perth and Jakarta/Singapore is now ready for service.