Novogratz not seeing a ton more upside for Bitcoin

Speaking on an earnings call for his Digital Galaxy Holdings (OTC:BRPHD), Mike Novogratz expects the price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) to consolidate in the $7K-$10K area, though "excitement" could lift things above that range.

Novogratz says wider acceptance of cryptos and the blockchain - including efforts by Facebook and Microsoft - is behind this year's rally that's seen Bitcoin jump from below $4K to nearly $9K at current writing.

"We have gone from, you know, crypto as an experiment, is it real? Is it tulips? To crypto is going to be a substantial part of the financial and consumer infrastructure of the world."