NGL Energy Partners targets $600M in FY 2020 EBITDA

NGL Energy Partners (NGL -1.9% ) slips after reporting lower than expected FQ4 earnings and revenues.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA totaled $132.2M vs. $91.2M for the year-ago quarter, which excludes $64.7M related to discontinued operations of the retail propane business.

NGL initiates FY 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance with a target of $600 million, which includes $290M-$320M of adjusted EBITDA from its Water Solutions segment and $190M-$210M from the Crude Oil Logistics segment.

NGL says it expects to spend $1.2B-$1.3B on acquisitions and growth capex during FY 2020, and also will continue to target a compliance leverage ratio below 3.25x and distribution coverage on common units over 1.3x on a trailing 12-month basis.