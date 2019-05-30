Fed is watching inflation, risk to decide `appropriate stance' - Clarida

Perhaps there's a hint that the Fed would consider a rate cut if inflation refuses to reach its 2% target and if risks to economic growth rise in remarks made by Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard H. Clarida at the Economic Club of New York.

"If the incoming data were to show a persistent shortfall in inflation below our 2% objective or were it to indicate that global economic and financial developments present a material downside risk to our baseline outlook, then these are developments that the committee (FOMC) would take into account in assessing the appropriate stance for monetary policy," he said.

As is usual in the Fed's talking points, Clarida says that the U.S. economy is in "a good place" and emphasizes the central bank's dependence on data to determine what and when its next adjustments will be.