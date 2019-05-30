KLX Energy downgraded at Piper Jaffray on near-term headwinds

KLX Energy Services (KLXE -4.7% ) slides as much as 6% after Piper Jaffray downgrades shares to Neutral from Overweight, citing potential near-term headwinds including the likelihood of a holiday slowdown in Q4 and the recent unraveling in WTI crude prices.

Piper analyst John Watson also notes Q1 results that missed expectations, channel checks suggesting more large-diameter coiled tubing units are set to come to market, and the lack of a clear path toward wireline pricing improving meaningfully in the near term.

Watson says the downgrade primarily reflects the firm's view of where the stock could trade, not a negative opinion of the company.