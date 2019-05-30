Host Hotels is getting out of Brazil - Reuters

Host Hotels & Resorts (HST -0.5% ) plans to sell its three hotels in Rio de Janeiro and exit the Brazil market, Reuters reports, citing three people familiar with the matter.

It's seeking to shed weaker assets to focus on its core North American operations.

Host entered the Brazil in 2010 when it paid $47.5M for a 245-room JW Marriott Hotel on Copacabana Beach; it later invested $67M to develop a 256-room Ibis and a 149-room Novotel, both opening in 2014 ahead of the 2016 Olympics held in Rio.

One of the sources said it may be difficult to get a price equal to Host's investments in the hotels.