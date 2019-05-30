Scotiabank starts Telecom Argentina at Underperform on macro

Scotiabank has started coverage of Telecom Argentina (TEO -0.4% ) at Underperform, saying an otherwise solid company is weighed down by its unfortunate location in Argentina.

Rapidly deteriorating macro issues in Argentina (where the company draws almost 95% of revenue) are outweighing fundamental strengths in management, market position and infrastructure, the firm says. And "Ahead of presidential elections in October, it is unclear to us if there is political will to undertake structural reforms." (h/t Bloomberg)

Scotiabank set a price target of $11.50, implying 22% downside.

Telecom Argentina currently has a sell-side average rating of Hold and a Quant Rating of Neutral.