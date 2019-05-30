North Sea asset sale brings Chevron closer to disposal target

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) becomes the second major oil firm in six weeks to pull out of exploration and production in the North Sea after agreeing to sell its assets for $2B.

The deal leaves CVX with a heavily reduced North Sea footprint, including its 19.4% in the BP-operated Clair field west of Scotland's Shetland islands.

CVX "has a disposal target of $5B-$10B between 2018 and 2020 [and] this transaction will bring Chevron within a whisker of hitting the low end of its target range over a year early," says Wood Mackenzie's Tom Ellacott.

CVX shareholders, meanwhile, yesterday easily rejected proposals to create a special committee on climate change and produce a report on how it would cut emissions in alignment with the Paris agreement.