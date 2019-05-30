Japan gets its first high-yield bond, sort of

In an economy where the central bank's benchmark rate is below zero, high-yield is a relative thing.

Aiful Corp. (OTCPK:AIFLY), a consumer lender that was on the brink of bankruptcy 10 years ago, is offering the first junk-rated public yen bond in Japan -- an 18-month note with in interest rate of 0.99%.

By comparison, in Japan two-year local government debt yields stand at about -0.16% and a 50-year yen corporate bond priced this year at just over 1%.

Japan doesn't have a high-yield debt market because Japanese companies find it relatively easy to get bank loans.

Some recent changes, though, are making the prospect of a high-yield debt market possible, Bloomberg reports. The state-run Government Pension Investment Fund changed its guidelines last year allowing it to buy yen bonds with ratings of BB or lower.