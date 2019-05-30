Big Lots Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (-26.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.29B (+1.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, big has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.