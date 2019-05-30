Viasat -1.6% as Raymond James hits pause

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) is 1.6% lower after a downgrade to Market Perform by Raymond James.

The firm pulled its $81 price target and says Viasat's still a growth story, but financials have to catch up to a stock that's recovered nicely from an anomaly that hit its Viasat-2 satellite (now with a fully settled insurance claim).

Viasat is fairly valued at this point, the firm says.

Shares have run up 54.2% in 2019 and are up 20.7% over the past quarter.

Viasat currently has a sell-side average rating of Outperform, Seeking Alpha Authors' average rating of Bearish, and Quant Rating of Neutral.