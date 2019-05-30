Tronox down 6% on Investor Day

Investor Day began at 1 ET, and the stock has been active to the downside since.

Webcast and CEO presentation slides

The company projects greater-than-hoped synergies from Cristal, $120M in 2020 vs. $100M originally seen, $175M in 2021 vs. $160M, and $220M in 2022 vs. $200M.

The 2019 EPS view of -$0.17-$0.43 is well shy of consensus forecasts for $0.95.

Also a negative, the company says there's a potential overstatement of inventory and understatement of liabilities for Cristal, with 180 days to "true-up" the numbers.