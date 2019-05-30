Workers at Vale mine predicted dam's collapse but were ignored - WSJ

Several workers at Vale's (VALE +0.8% ) Corrego do Feijao mine warned the facility's mining waste dam was about to collapse before it did so in a disaster that killed hundreds of people, but they were "ignored" by supervisors, according to a new WSJ report.

At least two whistleblowers with technical knowledge of the dam who survived the dam's collapse reportedly have come forward, and have told investigators they had warned Vale managers toward the end of 2018 that the structure presented a "serious risk."

Vale denied it ignored warning signs or that it was aware the dam was at risk of imminent collapse, saying it consulted top engineering experts and trusted an outside audit of the structure in September, the report said.