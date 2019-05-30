Apple wearables get Q1 ASP boost - IDC

Global shipments of wearables grew 55% Y/Y to 49.6M units during Q1, according to new IDC data.

Wrist-worn wearables continued to dominate with a 63.2% share, but ear-worn devices grew 135% Y/Y to a 34.6% share.

Apple (AAPL) remains the wearables leader with its ASPs increasing from $426 in last year's quarter to $455. Apple's shipments increased by nearly 50% Y/Y, and it held 26% of the market.