Apple wearables get Q1 ASP boost - IDC

Global shipments of wearables grew 55% Y/Y to 49.6M units during Q1, according to new IDC data.
Wrist-worn wearables continued to dominate with a 63.2% share, but ear-worn devices grew 135% Y/Y to a 34.6% share.
Apple (AAPL) remains the wearables leader with its ASPs increasing from $426 in last year's quarter to $455. Apple's shipments increased by nearly 50% Y/Y, and it held 26% of the market.
Rounding out the top: Xiaomi, +68% Y/Y with a 13% share; Huawei, +282% Y/Y and a 10% share; Samsung (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF), +152% Y/Y and a 9% share; Fitbit (FIT -1.6%), +36% Y/Y and a 6% share.
