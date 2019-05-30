CenturyLink marks successful $525M debt tender

CenturyLink (CTL +3.5% ) today announced successful early tender results for its offer related to up to $525M in debt securities.

Of the top priorities, some $99.46M of $241.885M outstanding was validly tendered on Qwest Capital Funding 7.75% notes due 2031; $166.59M of $278.92M outstanding was tendered on Qwest Capital Funding 6.875% notes due 2028; and $188.89M of $729.79M outstanding was tendered on CenturyLink's 7.6% series P notes due 2039.

With aggregate principal tendered surpassing $525M, the company won't accept any notes tendered after yesterday's Early Tender date.