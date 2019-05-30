Possible mining referendum in Ecuador weighs on SolGold shares

SolGold (OTCPK:SLGGF -5.6% ) sinks following media reports of a potential referendum on mining in Ecuador's Imbabura province, location of its flagship Cascabel copper-gold project.

The Australian miner, which holds 72 mineral concessions in Ecuador through four subsidiaries, says its interests in the country are not as risk from the government.

"The Cascabel project is a key project in Ecuador's developing mining industry and a critical driver for the future of Ecuador's economy," SolGold says, adding that the company "continues to receive full and objective support from the Ecuadorean government."