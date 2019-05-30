Activision sets new 'Modern Warfare' for Oct. 25

Activision (ATVI -1.6% ) has set Oct. 25 for the global release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the latest entry in its cash cow first-person shooter franchise.

The game (made by rotation developer Infinity Ward) promises a gritty reboot of a title (Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare) first released in November 2007.

"Expect a single-player experience that is edgy, culturally relevant, and thought-provoking," the company says, adding "The new Modern Warfare delivers an emotionally charged and intense campaign that shines a light on the changing nature of modern war."

In steps to "unite the community," Activision plans for the new game to be played together across PC and console through cross-play support, and it's eliminating the traditional season pass in order to deliver more content to all players.

In 2007, Modern Warfare offered players modern weapons after a series of Call of Duty games focused on earlier wars and technology.