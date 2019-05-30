GE's Culp reiterates earnings guidance, negative free cash flow view

General Electric (GE +0.3% ) reaffirms FY 2019 earnings guidance in a new slide presentation, seeing EPS of $0.50-$0.60 vs. $0.59 analyst consensus estimate.

At an investor conference in New York, CEO Larry Culp also reiterated that GE expects a free cash outflow of $1B-$2B in Q2 and the power unit foresees 2019 revenues down by high single digits while seeking to cut costs by 20% over the next two years.

Culp also notes GE's power factory in Greenville, S.C., recently launched efforts to use lean manufacturing principles that aim to reduce costs and increase efficiency and quality.