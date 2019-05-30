Nomura positive on Macau names

Nomura estimates Macau gross gaming revenue increased between 2% and 4% in May to mark an improvement from the decline seen in April.
Analyst Harry Curtis and team remind that the Macau GGR monthly comparables will be easier to match for the balance of the year.
While the sector is being held back by trade concerns, Nomura expects share gains and higher growth prospects for MGM Resorts (MGM -0.6%) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO -6%). The firm also sees less demanding valuations on Buy-rated MGM, MLCO and Wynn Resorts (WYNN -3%).
