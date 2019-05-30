Stocks' gains evaporate in late trading

All three major U.S. stock averages slip into the red then level to flat as energy and financial stocks decline.

The Dow, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are all roughly flat.

Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE -19.9% ) sinks 20% after an unexpected rise in gasoline and natural gas inventories; crude oil drops 3.8% to $56.56 per barrel.

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) falls 4.4% after Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida opens the door to a possible rate cut if economic risks rise and inflation stays stubbornly below its target.

Investors head for safety. 10-year Treasury rally continues, pushing yield down almost 5 basis points to 2.219%.